Improved passenger traffic revenue helped Air China Ltd. post a 2018 net profit of CNY7.3 billion ($1.07 billion), up 1.3% from CNY7.2 billion in the previous year.

The group’s total revenue was up 12.7% year-over-year (YOY) to CNY136.8 billion, despite increased fuel prices and a weakened Chinese currency. Operating costs rose at about the same rate to CNY126.4 billion. Yield grew 2.9%.

Flag carrier Air China’s revenue reached CNY84.5 billion, up 12.2% YOY, with domestic revenue accounting for CNY49.8 billion, increasing 8.6%. Domestic passenger traffic, measured in RPKs, increased 6.4% YOY, while capacity, measured in ASKs, grew 7.5%.

The airline’s international business performed better, with revenue growing 18.8% to CNY32.1 billion. International RPKs were up 13.1% and ASKs rose 14.1%.

Air China Cargo’s net profit was down 64.7% YOY to CNY389 million. Cargo capacity was up 6.2% YOY as cargo revenue rose 5.2%. Total cargo tonnage carried grew marginally by 1.3%.

Cost-cutting measures contributed to Air China’s profitability, the company said. A significant contributor to costs was the price of fuel, which grew 35.5% YOY to CNY38.4 billion, and airport charges, which rose 10.8% to CNY15.4 billion. In response, the company reduced marketing and administrative expenses by 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively, and will continue to do so in 2019.

Looking ahead, the airline hopes to further improve yield by focusing on premium-class passengers and strengthening ancillary revenue. Revenue from premium classes continues to increase, especially on international routes, the carrier said, and was up 15.9% in 2018. Revenue from paid upgrades was up 59% and seat selection fees increased 27%. Ancillary revenue via mobile applications grew 50% to around CNY60 billion.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com