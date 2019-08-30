Air China Airbus A350-900
Air China saw its net profit shrink 9.5% to CNY3.1 billion ($451 million) in the 2019 first half. After factoring non-recurring gain and losses, net profit stood at CNY3 billion, down 3.5% year-over-year (YOY). First-half revenue was up 1.7% YOY to CNY65 billion. Operating costs increased 1% YOY to CNY54.8 billion. Passenger revenue rose 5.2% YOY; however, the sale of its majority Air China Cargo shares to parent company China National Aviation Capital Holding saw its cargo revenue ...
