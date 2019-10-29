Air Canada reported a 9.4% year-over-year (YOY) drop in third-quarter net income as the absence of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft took a toll on peak summer operations.

The Canadian flag carrier posted 3Q net income of C$636 million ($487 million), compared to a restated C$702 million for the same period last year. Operating revenue was up 3% to C$5.6 billion, a third-quarter record, while expenses increased 2% to C$4.6 billion.

Air Canada has 24 MAX 8s and had originally planned to have 36 in operation this year. Earlier in October the carrier said it would pull the MAX from its flying schedule through Feb. 14, 2020.

“The removal of a scheduled 36 737 MAX aircraft during our peak summer season exacted a toll from a financial, route, product and human resources perspective, and the grounding is preventing us from realizing our full potential,” Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.

The MAX grounding forced the airline to reduce third-quarter capacity for the first time in 10 years. ASMs were down 2.1% YOY versus a planned 3% increase.

Unit costs were impacted as well, with CASM rising 4.5% and adjusted CASM—excluding fuel and the operating cost of the Aeroplan loyalty business—increasing 9.3% YOY.

The increases reflected “higher costs associated with replacement aircraft and ongoing operating expenses, including depreciation and pilot wages, that continued to be incurred in relation to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft despite their grounding,” the company said.

Traffic was down 1.8% YOY and, with the capacity drop, load factor rose 0.2 point to 86.1%. Yield climbed 4.8% YOY as a result of the constrained capacity, the airline said.

Jack Wittman, jack.c.wittman@informa.com