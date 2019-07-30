Air Canada shook off the absence of its Boeing 737 MAXs to post record second-quarter revenue and boost capacity. But the Montreal-based carrier faces an even more challenging peak summer period as third-quarter capacity will decline for the first time in a decade. Air Canada reported second-quarter net income of C$343 million ($262 million), reversed from a loss of C$102 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income was C$422 million, up 27% year-over-year (YOY). Expenses totaled ...