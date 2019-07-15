Reunion-based Air Austral has posted a €4.5 million ($5.1 million) full-year net loss, its first loss in five years. The airline cited stiff competition, higher fuel prices, adverse exchange rates, Boeing 787 groundings and public protests for the results.

Air Austral said the results for the year ended March 31, came against a “complex economic” and geopolitical backdrop, further impacted by the grounding of its two Boeing 787s because of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 blade-wear issues.

The mandatory 787 service-bulletin grounding meant Air Austral has had to charter in capacity, “with significant negative consequences” to its brand image.

Then, in November, the “yellow vest” public-protest movement caused a slowdown in bookings, impacting load factors, placing a further strain on the airline’s results.

“After five years of profits—and as forecast—the 2018/2019 financial year ended with a negative operating result of €2.7 million and a net loss after tax of €4.51 million,” Air Austral said.

During the year, Air Austral added 3% capacity and traffic rose 4% to 1.2 million passengers. This pushed the airline’s load factor up one point to 85%.

However, while turnover rose 5% to €394.4 million, unit revenues fell and operating expenses climbed 8% to €397.15 million.

Air Austral CEO Marie Joseph Malé said the result was in line with expectations, given all the “penalizing” external factors.

He stood by his strategy and his team, adding: “I salute the tenacity, the fighting spirit and the professionalism of the staff of the company, which made it possible to achieve this result.”

Air Austral will continue with its three-pronged strategy, toward “healthy and durable profitability,” focusing on network development, connectivity and “distinctive positioning” of its products and services.

The airline’s fleet comprises two Boeing 787-8s, three 777-300s, two 737-800s and one ATR 72-500.

