Air Arabia Airbus A320
A busy summer season contributed to a major upturn in Air Arabia’s third-quarter profit figures and to a record year-to-date financial performance. The UAE LCC recorded a 2019 3Q net profit of AED471 million ($128 million), up 57% on the year-ago figure of AED300 million. The airline achieved the profit on revenue up 12% at AED1.44 billion. The Sharjah-based company, which also has hubs at Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Alexandria (Egypt) and Casablanca (Morocco), said the results were backed ...
