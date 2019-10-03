XiamenAir Boeing 787
Dedicated Boeing customer XiamenAir, attracted by the capabilities of the Airbus A321neo, is assessing whether it should order Airbus aircraft, industry sources said. The farthest-flying version of the A320 family, the A321XLR, is also specifically under consideration, one of the sources said. The assessment process is in the hands of a specially established group of managers, a separate source said. Marking the project’s seriousness, XiamenAir has sought and received permission for ...
