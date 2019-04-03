Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the Central and Eastern European LCC is considering investing in aircraft and is studying several options. Wizz Air is an all-Airbus operator with more than 100 leased A320-family aircraft in its inventory and 261 more scheduled to be delivered. “All the existing aircraft are on lease; however, going forward we will decide on what the market offers and whatever best suits our interest,” he said. “We have the financial capacity ...