The conventional wisdom of using widebodies for long-haul flights because the revenue potential is greater when airlines maximize the number of seats is being challenged by new-generation narrowbodies and changing market priorities. The use of narrowbodies on long-haul flights is not new. In the late 1990s, Continental Airlines began operating Boeing 757s with business-first and economy cabins out of its New York Newark hub to cities in northern Europe. “Continental originated the ...