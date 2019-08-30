American Airlines announced on order for 50 Airbus A321XLRs at the Paris Air Show.
The conventional wisdom of using widebodies for long-haul flights because the revenue potential is greater when airlines maximize the number of seats is being challenged by new-generation narrowbodies and changing market priorities. The use of narrowbodies on long-haul flights is not new. In the late 1990s, Continental Airlines began operating Boeing 757s with business-first and economy cabins out of its New York Newark hub to cities in northern Europe. “Continental originated the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Why narrowbodies are taking more of the long-haul market" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.