United Airlines has removed Boeing 737 MAXs from its schedule through Nov. 3, saying it expects to see 5,000 flight cancellations in September and October as a result. The Chicago-based carrier’s change stretches its MAX-less schedule out from Aug. 3. It also illustrates the mounting challenge that airlines expecting more MAXs face as the global grounding continues. United had 14 MAXs when FAA issued its grounding March 13. The Star Alliance carrier began the year expecting to ...