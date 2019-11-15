United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9
United Airlines on Nov. 15 removed all Boeing 737 MAX operations from its schedule through March 4, 2020, one week after American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also pulled the type through the first week of March. “Since the grounding of the Boeing MAX aircraft in March, United has gone to great lengths to minimize the impact on our customers’ travel plans. We’ve used spare aircraft and other creative solutions to help our customers, who had been scheduled to ...
