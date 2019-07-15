UK-based lessor Falko Regional Aircraft recently closed on its Falko Regional Aircraft Opportunities Fund II (FRAOF II) after attracting commitments of $650 million.

Falko intends to make equity investments in new and used regional aircraft leased globally. FRAOF II is a continuation of the strategy adopted by Falko’s first fund, which attracted $415 million in 2015 and is now fully invested.

Falko, which specializes in the regional aircraft market, said the new fund would be used to increase its portfolio of aircraft in the sector.

The company said commitments were received from a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, wealth managers, endowments, family offices and a sovereign wealth fund. Investors came from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Initial investments have already been made with proceeds from the new fund, with the purchase of a portfolio of 19 current-generation Bombardier and Embraer regional jets with leases attached. Details of models have not been revealed, but the portfolio represented an investment of more than $100 million, the company said.

Falko CEO Jeremy Barnes described the company’s second fund as “a landmark transaction.”

The company attracted a high-quality cadre of investors, he said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com