UK-based charter and ACMI provider Titan Airways has acquired its first Airbus widebody as it closes in on its target of an all-European fleet.

The London Stansted-based airline will put the ex-Avianca A330-200 into service as a replacement for a Boeing 767-300ER that will be returned to its lessor in 1Q 2020, MD Alastair Willson said. “This is part of the strategy to move to an all-Airbus fleet by 2022-23.”

It will join three A321s, two A320s and a single, all-business-class 32-seat A318. Also in the fleet are two Boeing 757-200s and two 737-400FS freighters. The company is hopeful that another A321 will join the fleet next year.

The airline specializes in ad hoc charter and ACMI services, with the transportation of sports teams being one specialization.

Willson said that the new A330, which he described as having a high-quality cabin, would be of particular interest to full-service carriers. The aircraft has a crew rest compartment, which allows it to operate to the full extent of its 14.5-hour range, he said.

