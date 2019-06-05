Two crashes, 346 deaths, almost three months of groundings and a steady stream of new revelations about the Boeing 737 MAX still may have not much dented the aircraft’s image in the public’s mind, a public poll run by part of investment company UBS has suggested. “The net result is the survey suggests 8% of the flying public would never fly the 737 MAX, but when coupled with booking habits also captured in the survey, the percentage drops to about 3%,” UBS ...