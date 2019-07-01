Turkish Airlines took delivery of the first of 25 Boeing 787-9s the Istanbul-based carrier has on order. The Star Alliance member also has options for five more.

Originally, Turkish Airlines agreed to buy 40 787-9s in an LOI signed in September 2017, but reduced the number to 25 in March 2018.

The 787s will be gradually added to its expanding fleet between 2019 and 2023.

Powered by GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines, the 787 offers a range of 7,635 nm (14,140 km).

The 300-seat 787s are configured for 270 economy- and 30 business-class seats. Business class is configured in a 1-2-1 layout, with 44 in. of legroom and a 180-degree full-flat 76-in. seat bed, as well as an 18-in. HD video display.

Produced by local and national Turkish suppliers, each economy-class seat offers a 12-in. HD screen in the first six aircraft and 13-in. HD screens on the remaining 787s. The seats offer a 6-in. recline and 31-in. of legroom.

The first 787-9 will operate domestic services from Istanbul to Antalya on July 8. The first international flight will be from Istanbul to Denpasar (Bali) on July 17.

The next 787 routes will be from Istanbul to London Heathrow, Dubai, Washington Dulles, New York JFK, Atlanta, Mexico City, Cancun, Amsterdam, Delhi, Panama City and Bogota.

By the end of August, Turkish Airlines will operate six 787-9s.

