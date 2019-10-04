Thailand’s NokScoot has expanded its fleet to seven aircraft, after commissioning the sixth and seventh Boeing 777-200 Oct. 3.

“This sixth and seventh 777-200 will help us further expand our network and elevate Thailand’s aviation industry and image. We are moving forward with our plan to embark on new services and add more flights to China, India, Japan as well as South Korea in the near future,” NokScoot CEO Yodchai Sudhidhanakul said in a statement.

The airline also expects strong outbound traffic to Japan after Tokyo introduced visa-free concession to Thai citizens.

Like all of NokScoot’s 777 fleet, both aircraft are former Singapore Airlines aircraft, first delivered in 2003. The aircraft are configured in a high density 415 seats, with 24 in ScootPlus premium economy and 391 in economy.

NokScoot—Thailand’s medium- to long-haul LCC—was formed in 2014 as a joint venture between Thai LCC Nok Air and Singapore LCC Scoot, each holding 51% and 49% shares, respectively.

Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport authorities are urging LCCs in Thailand to upgauge to larger or widebody aircraft as the airport grapples with slots and infrastructure constraints, and is operating beyond its handling capacity.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com