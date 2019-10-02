Thai Airways’ plans to place major aircraft orders has been put on hold by the board, although the airline will still proceed with plans to lease three more widebodies in the short term.

The Thailand flag carrier had submitted a plan to order 38 aircraft to the board. However, at its most recent meeting the board asked the airline to revise the acquisition plan and resubmit it within six months. Board members told management to review the fleet strategy “taking into consideration the current industry environment” and to “reconsider [the] source of investment fund[s].”

Widebody and narrowbody aircraft were included in the order plan, primarily for fleet replacement but also for growth. The carrier had intended deliveries to begin in 2021, extending through 2026. An earlier version of the fleet plan had previously been rejected.

Thai’s intention to lease three Boeing 777-300ERs is unrelated to the acquisition plan, the carrier told ATW. The leased aircraft are scheduled to be delivered at the end of next year, following an agreement signed last year.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com