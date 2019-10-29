Portuguese Star Alliance carrier TAP Air Portugal has retired its last Airbus A340 as part of its transition to an all-A321LR and A330neo long-haul fleet, which will be completed by the end of 2019.

TAP has operated the A340 since the 1990s, performing over 63,000 flights and carrying 12 million customers to more than 55 destinations.

After 25 years of operation, TAP bid farewell to the last of its four A340s during an internal ceremony in one of the airline’s hangars, attended by hundreds of TAP staff.

TAP said the retirement marked an important milestone in its long-haul fleet renewal, which will see the A340s replaced by A321LRs and A330neos. TAP was the A330neo launch operator.

“By the end of 2019, TAP’s long-haul fleet will be completely renewed with the entry of neos and retrofit of the remaining previous-generation aircraft,” TAP said. “The new fleet allows TAP to open new routes, strengthen its destination network and diversify the markets in which it operates.”

TAP operates 85 A319s, A320s, A320neos, A321s, A321neos, A321LRs, A330-200s and A330-900neos in its mainline operation. A further 21 aircraft are operated by regional brand, TAP Express.

Lisbon-based TAP launched operations in 1945 and joined Star Alliance in 2005. Today, the Portuguese airline serves 90 destinations in 36 countries in Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com