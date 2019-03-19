SWISS A220-100
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will rename its Bombardier CS100/300 aircraft as Airbus A220-100/300s later this year. In 2016, the Lufthansa Group subsidiary became the first operator of CSeries aircraft. Two years later, Airbus took majority control of the Bombardier program and renamed the aircraft as the A220. Applying the new designation is not a simple task, SWISS CEO Thomas Klühr told ATW in Zurich, and requires intensive paperwork. “Additionally, some IT systems ...
