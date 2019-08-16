A Swedish startup is planning an aggressive program to develop an all-electric 19-passenger regional aircraft, backed initially by a government-supported research program looking at the technologies and infrastructure required to introduce electric aviation in Sweden. Gotenburg-based Heart Aerospace plans a ground-based demonstration of a full-size electric drivetrain by summer 2020, founder and CEO Anders Forslund said. The startup plans to fly a proof-of-concept aircraft in 2022 and is ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Swedish startup to build all-electric regional aircraft" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.