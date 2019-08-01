Spirit AeroSystems plans to continue producing Boeing 737 fuselages at a 52/month rate for the foreseeable future, storing extra inventory now and burning it off once Boeing ramps production up sometime in 2020. “We had stored and shipped now over 130 units and currently have roughly 35 in storage,” CEO Tom Gentile said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call July 31. “We continue to build at the rate 52 agreed with Boeing; however, ...