Spanish LCC Volotea is considering expanding to 40-60 aircraft by 2022, when it will have completed its transition from Boeing 717s to an all-Airbus A319 fleet. Volotea, established by the founders of Spanish LCC Vueling, specializes in point-to-point routes between small- to mid-sized cities that are typically too thin to attract the major LCCs. Speaking at the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit in Brussels, Volotea CEO Carlos Muñoz said his carrier operates 320 routes. Of ...