Southwest Airlines, citing uncertainty around when the Boeing 737 MAX will be cleared to resume revenue flying, has pulled its 34 737-8s from its schedule through Sept. 2. “With the timing of the MAX’s return-to-service still uncertain, we are again revising our plans to remove the MAX from our schedule,” the airline said June 13. Southwest, which operates more MAXs than any other airline, had pulled them through Aug. 5. Dallas-based Southwest’s move follows a ...