Southwest Airlines has pulled its Boeing 737 MAXs through the end of the year and made several tactical changes—including route cuts and major fleet-plan modifications—to help compensate for the model’s prolonged grounding, the carrier said July 25 when announcing its second-quarter earnings. Dallas-based Southwest posted a 2Q net income of $741 million, up 1% from $733 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew 3% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $5.9 billion. ...
