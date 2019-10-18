Southwest Airlines has removed all Boeing 737 MAX flying from its schedule to early February, later than other US carriers that have yet to revise their estimates from an early January return-to-service. Dallas-based Southwest announced Oct. 17 it was pulling the aircraft through Feb. 8, 2020, an extension of one month from Jan. 5 previously. The revision removes roughly 175 weekday flights from the carrier’s total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights. “Southwest ...