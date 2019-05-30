Southeast Asian legacy carriers are facing aircraft order decisions as they target new or revised aircraft deals to replace older types and make fleet adjustments to better suit their business plans.

Garuda Indonesia, Thai Airways, and Malaysia Airlines have been open about their need to reach aircraft order agreements, although challenges remain.

Thai and Malaysia Airlines require clearance from government stakeholders for their acquisition plans, while Garuda is negotiating with Boeing in an attempt to change an existing deal. All three are under significant financial pressure, which adds a further complication.

Thai Airways has been planning an order for several months and appears to be close to gaining a government decision on its business strategy. The airline was initially proposing an order for 23 aircraft, comprising two-thirds widebodies and the remainder narrowbodies. However, last year the government rebuffed this plan and asked Thai to review its proposal and submit a more complete business blueprint that would better link the orders to growth goals.

A new proposal has been drafted and submitted by the carrier. It received clearance from two government agencies in March and April, and has been sent to the cabinet for final approval. This version of the acquisition plan was expanded to include 38 aircraft, most of which are for replacement.

The importance of the acquisition for Thai is highlighted by the fact that it has no outstanding orders remaining. The airline received its last new aircraft—a 12th Airbus A350—last year. The carrier has 747-400s and certain subfleets of 777-200s and -300s that are about 20 years old on average, although it also has 777 variants that are much newer.

Malaysia Airlines is another with long-held plans for widebody orders. The carrier intends to select an aircraft type to begin replacing its Airbus A330s, and has previously said it wants to place such an order in 2019. Malaysia Airlines has no widebodies on order now, although it does have orders for Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies.

However, Malaysia Airlines’ fleet plans are linked to a broad-ranging review of its network strategy and roadmap. The carrier has been following a multi-year transformation plan, which will likely be readjusted to reflect new economic conditions.

A new fleet and business plan have been approved by the airline’s board. It has now been submitted for consideration by the state-backed Khazanah national investment fund, which is the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines.

The government has expressed impatience at the pace of the airline’s turnaround. Malaysia’s prime minister has said he would consider a range of options for Malaysia Airlines, including refinancing or even selling the carrier.

Garuda Indonesia already has aircraft orders in place, although it is attempting to adjust some of these through negotiation with Boeing. The airline has 49 737 MAX 8 aircraft scheduled for delivery, but it no longer wants to accept them, citing concerns about the public perception of the aircraft following a worldwide grounding of the type.

While Garuda stated in March it intended to cancel the MAX 8 orders, it subsequently said it may switch them to other types of Boeing aircraft instead, which would likely include widebodies. Either outcome would require a revision of the airline’s deal with Boeing. Talks were held earlier this year, although the airline has not given an update of their progress or result.

Garuda has already modified the MAX order once before, revealing in January 2018 it had reached a deal with Boeing to defer deliveries for a few years. The next MAX delivery is currently scheduled in 2020. Garuda had taken delivery of one MAX before the deferrals, and the fate of this aircraft will also be decided in the negotiations with Boeing.

The -8s were intended to begin replacing the airline’s fleet of more than 70 737-800s. The MAX aircraft were ordered in 2014 by former airline leaders, while current CEO Ari Askhara took over in September 2018. Garuda also has 14 A330neos on order.

