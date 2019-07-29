Singapore LCC Scoot will add 16 Airbus 321neos to its fleet, starting in the 2020 fourth quarter. The aircraft are part of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) subsidiary’s growth plan to expand its fleet by the end of fiscal year 2020/2021.

Six aircraft will be upgraded from the airline’s current A320neo order, and the remaining 10 will be leased. The narrowbody aircraft will be configured in a single-class cabin, seating 236 passengers, 50 more than the A320neo.

Scoot said the A321neo would be used primarily on medium-haul routes within 6 hrs. Hence, it is likely to eventually replace some leaner routes currently operated by the Boeing 787-9 or upgauge popular A320 services.

“The A321neos will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond,” Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said

Scoot’s narrowbody fleet is made up of 29 A320 family aircraft, comprising one A319, 26 A320s and two A320neos, as well as another 37 A320neos on order, according to the Aviation Week Fleet Discovery database.

The A321neo is finding its place in Southeast Asia, with almost all airline groups in the region placing orders for the type.

Scoot also said it would benefit from the commonality of the Airbus product range, including shared resources in spares, tools, and similar maintenance, pilots and cabin crew.