Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is expecting the Boeing 737 MAX to return to European service in early 2020, although the LCC’s current contingency plan will hold until the end of February. O’Leary expects the MAX to return to North American operations “this side of Christmas,” with the European re-entry into service around the same time, or slightly later. This would put the aircraft back into service ahead of the summer 2020 season, although Ryanair is unable to ...
