Russia’s Alrosa Airline on May 20 operated its final flight using the Tupolev Tu-134B, the last of the type used in Russia for scheduled commercial passenger service.

The aircraft carried 70 passengers from Alrosa's base in Mirny, Yakutia Republic, to Irkutsk in Eastern Siberia.

The Tu-134B, registration number RA-65693, was manufactured in 1980. It will be delivered to the aerospace museum in Novosibirsk.

Alrosa announced plans to ground Soviet-built plane more than a year ago as the type's operating costs and fuel consumption have increased compared to modern-built aircraft.

Alrosa is based at Mirny, Yakutia and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. The airline connects several destinations in Yakutia and operates scheduled and charter flights from different Russian cities such as Krasnoyarsk, Sochi, Anapa, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

Its fleet includes Boeing 737-700s, -800s, as well as the Antonov An-38-100. The airline carried 520,220 passengers in 2018, up 18.1% year-over-year.

