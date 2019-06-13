Russia’s deteriorated relations with the West following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 has had substantial consequences for the Irkut MC-21 program. The hardest blow came at the end of 2018 when Irkut’s key suppliers of composite parts—Ulyanovsk-based AeroComposit and Obinsk Research and Production Enterprise (ORPE) Technologia—were slapped by US sanctions and lost access to foreign fiber and prepregs. Russian officials admit that the search ...