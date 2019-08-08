Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will send 30 used Embraer E175s to Indianapolis-based Republic Airways, as part of the ongoing reshuffle of its Delta Connection regional airline brand. The 30 jets are currently operated by Minneapolis-based Compass Airlines, which saw its contract with Delta terminated alongside Missouri-based GoJet Airlines. The overhaul of Delta Connection—expected to be concluded within 11 months—will see Delta retain three feeder carriers: Republic, ...