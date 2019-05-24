Omani LCC SalamAir is considering two new aircraft types to join its small but growing fleet, according to a regional news outlet.

The carrier said it was looking at the possibility of acquiring Airbus A321s or A220s. SalamAir’s current fleet comprises three A320s and a single A320neo.

“We’re evaluating all the options,” CEO Mohamed Ahmed told Abu Dhabi-based The National. “There’s advantage to sticking to one plane type that fits all, but if business plans prove that having smaller capacity or longer range would bring additional revenue, then of course we’d look at it.”

He said that the smaller A220 would be suitable for domestic routes in Oman, while the larger A321 would provide longer range or increased capacity on routes at peak periods.

SalamAir was scheduled to receive five more A320neos by midyear, completing a six-aircraft order, but deliveries have been delayed by Airbus.

“We should have received all six A320neo aircraft before this summer, but we’re only receiving three before summer and three are coming post-summer,” Ahmed told The National. “So once those aircraft come, we’ll add more destinations and increase frequencies.”

The airline does not intend to wet-lease aircraft to fill the shortfall, as lessors had increased prices in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes and subsequent grounding, which has led to airlines scrambling to seek alternative capacity, he said.

SalamAir, which began services in 2017, anticipated breaking even, or even moving into profitability, in 2020, he said.

