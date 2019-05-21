China Eastern Airlines has filed a claim with Boeing over losses incurred from the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, according to a news report.

A source told Chinese news outlet Sina the claim covers the revenue loss from the grounding and delayed delivery of the aircraft, but did not say how much the carrier is seeking.

The claim would be the first by a China-based carrier over the MAXs, which were grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. In April, Bloomberg reported that the three state-owned carriers—Air China, China Eastern and China Southern Airlines—are looking to file a combined claim with Boeing. In all, the three airlines operate 56 MAX 8s.

China Eastern and its Shanghai Airlines subsidiary have 14 MAX 8s grounded since March 11.

Boeing declined to comment, saying that it “does not discuss conversation with its customers.”

