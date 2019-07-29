Air France-KLM is reportedly set to announce a large order for new narrowbody aircraft as CEO Ben Smith moves forward with a long-awaited revamp of the airline group’s short- and medium-haul fleet.

While France’s Journal du Dimanche reported July 28 that Air France-KLM would reveal a firm order for between 50 and 70 Airbus A220 aircraft, with a possible further purchase option, an airline group spokesman responded that no decision had been made “about our short- and medium-haul fleet as we speak.”

The airline group’s board is scheduled to meet July 30, the day before its first-half results are released. The order is expected to be given the green light at the board meeting.

Smith told ATW in June that the group would consider Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and A220 types when it came time to renew its short- and medium-haul fleet. “We’re in no rush; we are evaluating all three major options out there, the MAX, the neo and the A220,” he said on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum June 14.

He added at the time that negotiations with Transavia France pilots over removing a cap on the number of aircraft in its fleet would also be a factor in the timing of the narrowbody order. The SNPL pilots’ union is scheduled to reveal the results of a referendum of its members over Transavia’s future at the end of July. Transavia is an LCC subsidiary of Air France-KLM group with six bases in France and the Netherlands.

Smith, formerly Air Canada’s COO, took over as CEO in September 2018 and swiftly made progress in calming a long-running labor relations crisis at Air France. He is now looking ahead to a long-term strategic plan for the group and focusing on fleet simplicity; efficiency of aircraft layouts; consistency of product; employee engagement; and balance sheet strength in a bid to better compete with European and Gulf rivals.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk