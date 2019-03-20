Despite the crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX 8s in five months, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker says his confidence in the aircraft and the manufacturer remains unchanged. “We have a leasing company in which we have an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, three of which have been delivered and have been placed with Air Italy,” Al Baker told ATW at his office in Doha. “Aircraft are the safest way of traveling and we know accidents could have so many different ...