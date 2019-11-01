Qantas grounded three of its Boeing 737NGs after discovering hairline structural cracks in the aircraft during inspections. The US FAA issued an airworthiness directive Oct. 3 requiring inspections by 737NG operators. The directive came after cracks were found in left- and right-side outboard chords and failsafe straps on three 737-800s being converted to freighters. Qantas said it conducted inspections on 33 of its 737s and three “were found to have a hairline crack in the pickle ...