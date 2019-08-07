Qantas Boeing 787-9
Qantas will shift its focus to further Boeing 787 orders and other aircraft competitions next year after completing its ultra-long-haul aircraft selection process, CEO Alan Joyce said. The Australian flag carrier aims to decide by the end of the year on which aircraft type to order for its planned “Project Sunrise” flights from Australia’s east coast cities to London and New York, Joyce said at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit in Sydney Aug. ...
