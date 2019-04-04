Qantas plans to increase capacity on its freighter operations by replacing two leased Boeing 747-400Fs with 747-8Fs.

The Australian airline said it intends to wet-lease two -8Fs from Purchase, New York-based Atlas Air, which will replace the -400Fs from July. The aircraft will be operated on Qantas’ behalf by Atlas, as are the -400Fs. The new aircraft will be in Atlas livery, the carrier said.

The -8Fs will have 20% more cargo capacity than the -400Fs, with space for seven additional pallets, Qantas said.

Wet-leasing the -8Fs gives Qantas “a more competitive offering in the Australia-China-US freight markets and more operational efficiency,” Qantas Domestic & Freight CEO Andrew David said.

The carrier is seeing strong growth in international cargo demand driven mainly by e-commerce, fresh produce, electronics and mining equipment, David said.

The Qantas freight division includes 14 dedicated freighters. The division also manages belly cargo space in the passenger fleet.

