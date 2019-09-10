Pegasus Airbus A320neo
A combination of increased capacity at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and the arrival of larger aircraft in the fleet will bring brighter prospects for Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines, CEO Mehmet Nane said. Pegasus operates primarily from Istanbul’s second airport, which has been operating at capacity for some time, Nane told the World Aviation Festival in London Sept. 6. However, a second runway is scheduled to open by the end of 2020, which will give necessary ...
