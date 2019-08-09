Nauru Airlines is developing a fleet modernization plan that will likely result in an order for new aircraft next year. The Pacific island carrier is studying options, and may bring a proposal to the board around October, Nauru Airlines chairman Trevor Jensen said. The airline is interested in smaller narrowbodies, such as the Embraer E2 family or Airbus A220, Jensen told ATW on the sidelines of the CAPA Australia-Pacific Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit. Nauru Airlines currently ...