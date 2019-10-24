Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the Irish LCC has reduced the number of Boeing 737 MAX 200s it expects in summer 2020 from 60 to 20-30 aircraft. In addition, he said certification for the variant would take longer as Ryanair—the launch customer for the high-capacity version of the type—is taking the 189-seater to up to 200 seats. “The 737 MAX delays are the biggest challenge for Ryanair. I don’t think that we will get our first aircraft until March ...