Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary is looking to secure some of the Airbus A320s formerly operated by UK leisure carrier Thomas Cook to support growth at Austrian LCC Laudamotion. “The most immediate benefit [from Thomas Cook’s failure] will be lower-cost aircraft in the second-hand lease market. We are already in active negotiations with a number of lessors for some of the A320s,” O’Leary said, speaking to ATW on the sidelines of a Reuters Newsmaker event in ...