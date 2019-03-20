The new majority shareholder of French long-haul focused airline Corsair, Intro Aviation, plans to revamp the carrier’s fleet, switching to an all-Airbus formation and increasing the fleet to 13 aircraft by 2023 to reduce costs and drive growth.

The move comes after German tourism group TUI agreed to sell 53% of Corsair to Intro Aviation, leaving Corsair employees with 20% and TUI initially retaining at 27% stake, in a deal announced March 18.

Each of Corsair’s three Boeing 747s will be replaced by two Airbus aircraft, the airline said March 19. Three Airbus A330-900neos have already been ordered and will join the fleet by 2021. Three other Airbus aircraft will replace Corsair’s 747s and three new aircraft will join the fleet between 2021 and 2023.

“This shift to a modernized and unique all-Airbus fleet will improve the quality of the product with new cabins, notably simplify the airline’s operations and result in significantly reduced operating costs and synergies,” Corsair said.

Corsair CEO Pascal de Izaguirre added: “The implementation of a refleeting project leading to 13 aircraft will allow us to achieve critical size in order to consolidate our position as a significant player in the long-haul market.”

Intro Aviation managing director Peter Oncken said: “The replacement of the Boeing 747 and the shift to a single-model fleet will be crucial for Corsair’s future. By combining the expertise of the Intro Aviation team and the professionalism of those at Corsair, we have all of the skills required to find ways of improvement that will ensure the company’s future and development.”

Corsair transports 1.2 million passengers per year to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Reunion, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Mali, Canada, Cuba and will launch a route to Miami, Florida, on June 10. It currently operates three Boeing 747-400s, two Airbus A330-200s and two A330-300s.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk