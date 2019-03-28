New Caledonia-based Aircalin plans to begin operating the Airbus A330neo in July, with two of the type set to join its fleet this year.

The A330neo’s greater range compared with the airline’s current A330s will allow it to consider opening new routes, Aircalin said.

The airline is introducing a 21-seat premium economy cabin on the new aircraft, which will also include 26 business-class and 244 economy-class seats. Each seat will have a high-definition touch screen and the airline will offer onboard Wi-Fi, Aircalin said.

The carrier, based at La Tontouta International Airport in Noumea, currently operates a fleet of two A330-200s, two A320s-200s and two Viking DHC-6 Twin Otters. The two A330neos joining the fleet in 2019 will be followed by two A320neos in 2020 and 2021.

The airline operates to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne (Australia), Auckland (New Zealand), Nadi (Fiji), Port Vila (Vanuatu), Osaka and Tokyo (Japan), and Wallis and Futuna.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk