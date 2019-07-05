Aircalin, the national airline of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, is planning acomplete replacement of its fleet with the delivery of new Airbus widebodies and narrowbodies. The carrier has ordered two A330neos and two A320neos, which are intended to replace the same number of A330ceos and A320ceos. This process is expected to begin in mid-July with the delivery of the first of the A330neos, Aircalin manager for Australia and New Zealand Chris Thistlethwaite said. The airline plans to ...