Two more Chinese carriers—Air China and China Southern Airlines—have formally filed for compensation from Boeing over the grounding of the 737 MAX 8, joining China Eastern Airlines, which reportedly filed a claim May 21.

This means the country’s three largest carriers have all filed its compensation claims for lost revenue and delayed deliveries with the US manufacturer following two high-profile crashes—which linked the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system MCAS-related failures—killing 346 people and resulting in grounding the aircraft type in March.

Guangzhou-based China Southern has 30 leased and owned 737 MAX 8s, while flag carrier Air China has 20. In addition, both have around 90 737 MAX 8s on order. A recent overflight photograph over Boeing’s Renton, Washington state plant shows at least two China Southern and an Air China 737 MAX 8 parked, awaiting delivery.

XiamenAir, which has 10 MAX 8s grounded, has also told Chinese media that it might make a similar move. Currently, six are based at Xiamen and the remaining four in Fuzhou. However, XiamenAir said it is considering moving the aircraft to another location within China as the high saline content of Xiamen and Fuzhou airport, and the approaching typhoon season, might be detrimental to the aircraft’s structural safety.

