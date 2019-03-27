Despite a record-breaking year in terms of passenger numbers, Montenegro Airlines foresees another challenging year, president Nikola Vukićević said March 27.

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association conference in Prague, Czechia, Vukićević said that after a period in 2017 when it looked as though the small national carrier might fail, it had bounced back in 2018.

“2017 was a really tough year. We hardly survived at the beginning of that year.” The airline carried 580,000 passengers in 2017 and a bump to 645,000 in 2018 had proved vital, giving the airline the best passenger totals in its 24-year history. “Demand for our services is growing,” Vukićević said.

Although profits among the airlines of the former Yugoslavia have been difficult to come across, the Montenegro flag carrier had made a marginal loss of around €2-€3 million ($2.25-$3.4 million) in 2018, Vukićević said.

The airline, like many in southeast Europe, suffers from heavy seasonality, with tourists flocking to beaches and mountains in summer, but passenger numbers falling off sharply in winter.

Montenegro Airlines dipped into the wet-lease market in 2018 to supplement its fleet of three Embraer E195s and two Fokker F100s. It will follow the same pattern this year, with a single Boeing 737-300 or -400 likely being brought in to bolster its own aircraft.

The two Fokkers will be retired in 2020, the president said, with the company aiming for an all-Embraer fleet. Airbus A320-family or Boeing 737s will likely be required again for wet-lease over summer 2020, but another possibility is bringing in an extra “one or two” Embraers. Wet-leasing is expensive, but gives Montenegro Airlines much-needed flexibility, he said.

The company focuses largely on the tourist market, with Copenhagen and St. Petersburg the two furthest spots on its route map. Montenegro is a popular vacation destination for Russians, with considerable investment in holiday homes there.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com