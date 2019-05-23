Boeing 737 MAX operators still do not know when they will be cleared to put their aircraft back in service, but one thing is certain: Getting the 370-aircraft fleet flying presents a significant logistical undertaking for the airlines, suppliers and the manufacturer. Data compiled by ATW shows that the 53 operators flying MAXs when regulators grounded them in mid-March have their aircraft parked at 94 locations around the globe. Some of the operators with the most aircraft, ...