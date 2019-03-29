Luxembourg’s national carrier Luxair is still deciding on the future shape of its fleet, but in the interim has gone ahead with the purchase of two further Boeing 737-700s.

A fleet development study looking at replacements for its Boeing 737s was expected to be concluded in 2018, but is continuing, Luxair Group EVP-Airline Martin Isler told ATW March 28 on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association annual conference in Prague, Czechia.

Luxair flies throughout Europe with a fleet of four 737-800s and two -700s, plus 11 Bombardier Q400s for regional services.

The company has bought two more 737-700s from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, both to meet capacity needs for its tour operator business and to give the company a reserve aircraft. One is due to arrive on the weekend of Mar. 30/31, the second at the end of May or start of June.

The reserve aircraft will come into its own in spring 2020 when the main runway at Luxembourg’s Findel airport is scheduled for major refurbishment. Together with work on taxiways and aprons, the project is estimated to take 18 months. This will lead to the runway being closed at nights and the national carrier will need an extra aircraft to give it more flexibility.

Also still under consideration is a candidate aircraft to replace the turboprop fleet. “Step-by-step, we need to replace our Q400s. We are looking for a timeframe out to 2030 to replace them, but we cannot do that in one go,” Isler said.

“We are looking at the Embraer E2 and the Airbus A220 to develop that fleet. It needs demand on each route [to get to the point] where we can grow and put the bigger aircraft on to it.”

Luxair has not yet published its financial figures for 2018, but it was “quite a good year,” Isler said. The start of the current year had been difficult, and the airline now faces competition from LCCs in most of its markets.

The airline’s route network is largely stable at present, with the company preferring to increase frequencies to major destinations such as Vienna, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Milan Malpensa rather than open new sectors.

