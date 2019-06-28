Lufthansa Cargo is seriously evaluating a much speedier retirement of its remaining MD-11F fleet, the company confirmed.

The airline has entered talks with its unions to agree on terms that would allow it to phase out the 12 freighters in 2020, up to five years earlier than the previously planned departure of its last MD-11.

The airline had so far planned to phase out the fleet between now and 2025. The company was forced to issue a profit warning because of weaker demand particularly in its Asia network earlier this month. It now expects an operating margin of 3%-5% for the full year 2019 compared to much higher earlier projections of 7%-9%.

Lufthansa Cargo currently operates 12 MD-11s and seven Boeing 777Fs. Reacting to weak demand, the carrier has already taken out the equivalent of three MD-11s by operating the fleet less intensively. Two aircraft are to be retired by year-end. Given that the company does not expect a quick return of demand to previous levels deeper cuts are now being considered.

The reductions are also contentious among employee representatives because its lower-cost sister company AeroLogic is expanding at the same time. The airline has taken one additional 777F earlier and plans to receive another one in September. The two aircraft will operate exclusively on behalf of Lufthansa Cargo. The carrier currently has a fleet of 11 777Fs; capacity of most aircraft is shared between Lufthansa Cargo and Deutsche Post DHL.

Nine of the 12 MD-11s are owned. According to the Aviation Week Network Fleet Discovery database, an additional three aircraft are leased from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). The oldest aircraft was delivered in 1998. Lufthansa Cargo also still operates the last MD-11 ever built, which was delivered in January 2001.

